Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report $3.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12. Cummins posted earnings per share of $3.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $14.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.55 to $15.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $18.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cummins by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after buying an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after acquiring an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.47. 680,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,282. Cummins has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

