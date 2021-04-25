Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report $3.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12. Cummins posted earnings per share of $3.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $14.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.55 to $15.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $18.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cummins by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after buying an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after acquiring an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.47. 680,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,282. Cummins has a 52 week low of $143.32 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit