CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “
CVAC opened at $116.37 on Friday. CureVac has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $151.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.
Recommended Story: Bear Market
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CureVac (CVAC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.