CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Get CureVac alerts:

CVAC opened at $116.37 on Friday. CureVac has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $151.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in CureVac by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CureVac (CVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.