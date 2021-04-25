CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $126.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $116.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08. CureVac has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $151.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

