Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading upped their price target on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Curis stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $4,341,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Curis by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Curis in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,434,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

