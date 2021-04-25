CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $8.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

CVS opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

