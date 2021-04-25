CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 163,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 28,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 87,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 18.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 67,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.