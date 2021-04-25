CyberMiles Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.07 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $20.07 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.20 or 0.00453203 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,842.52 or 0.99893533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00010478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00135157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.