Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires 661 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Etsy were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Etsy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $214.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 119.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.58 and its 200 day moving average is $184.37. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.