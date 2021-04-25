Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $505.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $527.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.05. The company has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

