Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.2% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $515.84 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.57 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $473.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

