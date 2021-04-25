Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,273 shares of company stock worth $5,832,725.

Several research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.84.

Shares of A stock opened at $136.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average of $119.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.42 and a twelve month high of $137.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

