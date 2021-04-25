Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 180 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,313,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,443 shares of company stock worth $97,799,942. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $182.45 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.71 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.18.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

