Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 217 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,553 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $129.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

