D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.24.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 271,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 811.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 284,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 253,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

