Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) vs. Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Critical Survey

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) and Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dairy Farm International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and Dairy Farm International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprouts Farmers Market $5.63 billion 0.56 $149.63 million $1.25 21.21 Dairy Farm International $11.19 billion 0.53 $323.80 million N/A N/A

Dairy Farm International has higher revenue and earnings than Sprouts Farmers Market.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sprouts Farmers Market and Dairy Farm International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprouts Farmers Market 4 7 3 0 1.93 Dairy Farm International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.49%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than Dairy Farm International.

Risk & Volatility

Sprouts Farmers Market has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dairy Farm International has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and Dairy Farm International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprouts Farmers Market 4.02% 36.51% 9.04% Dairy Farm International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Dairy Farm International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine. As of January 03, 2021, it operated 362 stores in 23 states. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. In addition, the company operates department stores, and specialty and do-it-yourself stores. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 9,997 outlets in 12 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

