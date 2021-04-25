Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $249.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Danaher stock opened at $259.78 on Friday. Danaher has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $259.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.22 and a 200 day moving average of $229.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

