David Randall Pickles Sells 1,647 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at $33,317,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 16th, David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.30, for a total value of $1,260,330.70.
  • On Tuesday, February 16th, David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.53, for a total value of $1,432,985.44.

TTD opened at $726.49 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.80, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $697.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $764.05.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $272,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

