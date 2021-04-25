Decentraland Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.81 billion and approximately $168.41 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,460,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,089,913 coins. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

