Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

WILYY stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.23. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

