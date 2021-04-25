Deri Protocol Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $12.10 million and $502,274.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

