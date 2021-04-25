Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ING Group downgraded Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of HEINY opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. Heineken has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $58.96.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Heineken’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

