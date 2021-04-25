Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €170.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €153.00 ($180.00).

Shares of DB1 opened at €146.45 ($172.29) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of €141.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €138.10.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

