Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.45 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $28,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $190.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $64.90 and a one year high of $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -213.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,974.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,812 shares of company stock worth $12,700,273. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.48.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.