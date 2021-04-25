DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,182,000 after buying an additional 687,199 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

