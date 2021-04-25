DnB Asset Management AS Buys 1,164 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Barclays upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of VOYA opened at $67.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $69.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

