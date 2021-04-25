DnB Asset Management AS Sells 11,069 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1,244.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 370,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 164,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 86,284 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $165,387.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,564 shares of company stock worth $3,822,815.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VITL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

