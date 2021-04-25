Dock 24-Hour Volume Hits $13.93 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Dock has a market cap of $53.16 million and approximately $13.93 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00064371 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00089574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00060995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00093769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.65 or 0.00684135 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,145,435 coins and its circulating supply is 661,421,080 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

