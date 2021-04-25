DOGEFI Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.30 Million (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 94.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. One DOGEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.40 or 0.00008815 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded 108.1% higher against the dollar. DOGEFI has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $1.30 million worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00269524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.95 or 0.01025423 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.92 or 0.99702296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.21 or 0.00631367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DOGEFI

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@DOGEFI . DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DOGEFI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

