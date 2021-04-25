Donegal Group (DGICA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Donegal Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $193.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.50 million. On average, analysts expect Donegal Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,342,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,588,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

