Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $155.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $148.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.21. Dover has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $149.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

