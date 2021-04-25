Drep [new] (DREP) Price Down 36.7% Over Last Week

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $46.69 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00062757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00055583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00090942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.00639440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.02 or 0.07736842 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

