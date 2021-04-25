DTE Energy (DTE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect DTE Energy to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DTE Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DTE Energy stock opened at $137.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.16. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.39 and a 52 week high of $141.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.62.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

