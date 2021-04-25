DuckDaoDime Trading Down 34.1% Over Last 7 Days (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $45.82 million and $2.24 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for $44.22 or 0.00089367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00271688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.14 or 0.01045012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,775.65 or 1.00584357 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00023325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.42 or 0.00635374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.