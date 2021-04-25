Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Price Target Raised to GBX 45

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Thursday. Duke Royalty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.98 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.85 million and a P/E ratio of -10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 56.31 and a quick ratio of 49.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.50. Duke Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

