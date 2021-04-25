Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

EXP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.11.

EXP opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $144.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 10,097 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,201,543.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $92,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $29,377,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after acquiring an additional 271,701 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,960,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

