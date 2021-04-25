Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 317,494 shares.The stock last traded at $50.37 and had previously closed at $49.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eargo news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,891 shares of company stock worth $5,697,689.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

