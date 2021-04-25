EasyFi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.60 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last week, EasyFi has traded down 46% against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.00 or 0.00026091 BTC on major exchanges. EasyFi has a total market cap of $32.82 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00064587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00059346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00093389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.27 or 0.00678888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.10 or 0.08003890 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

