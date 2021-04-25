Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Verano alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $17.87 on Friday. Verano has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÃV. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.