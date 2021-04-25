Edison International (EIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Edison International to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edison International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EIX opened at $59.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

