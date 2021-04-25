EDUCare (EKT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.50 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. EDUCare has a total market cap of $7.09 million and $2.50 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00064029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00061291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00094113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.92 or 0.00701512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.81 or 0.07806588 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

