Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,930. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.91.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

