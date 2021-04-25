Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.91.

Shares of EW stock opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average of $84.33. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

