Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

NYSE:LLY opened at $188.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.13 and a 200-day moving average of $174.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

