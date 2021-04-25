Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.22.

EFC stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $795.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit