Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.22.

EFC stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $795.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

