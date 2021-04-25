Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.09

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 6544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $795.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

