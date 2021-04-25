Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Q2 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Q2 by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,277,386.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $129,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,467.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,211 shares of company stock valued at $20,645,203 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTWO opened at $103.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.09 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTWO. Truist increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.