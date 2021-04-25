Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $500.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $271.91 and a fifty-two week high of $502.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

