Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vector Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

VAQC stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

