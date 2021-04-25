Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,315.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,232.20 and a 52 week high of $2,325.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,143.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,886.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

