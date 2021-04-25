Elrond Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84.68 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.70 billion and approximately $84.68 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $155.67 or 0.00309716 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,585,959 coins and its circulating supply is 17,347,588 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

